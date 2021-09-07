Pecan Street Festival canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases, city permit denial

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 40th annual Fall Pecan Street Festival has been canceled amid rising COVID-19 cases and following a city special events permit denial, festival organizers announced Tuesday.

The festival, scheduled for Sept. 18-19, was set to feature more than 300 artisan vendors and food stands along with performances from 50 bands.

“We have done everything in our power to push forward with a physical Festival but believe our vendor + attendee safety and health takes precedence over anything,” organizers said in a statement. “This gives us an opportunity to come back with a complete Pecan Street Festival experience for the 2022 season.”

The Pecan Street Festival is not the first event to be canceled in recent weeks due to rising COVID-19 cases. Both Bat Fest and Austin Pride canceled their festivities days before they were set to occur. Bat Fest organizers said the city denied its permit days before the scheduled event, while a city of Austin spokesperson confirmed Austin Pride was also denied its permitting request.

Following Bat Fest’s cancelation, a city of Austin spokesperson said Austin Public Health and the Austin Center for Events are continuing to evaluate special event programs in comparison to current COVID-19 hospitalizations, case counts and ICU bed availability.

“As we have seen over the last month with surging cases, the COVID-19 Delta variant is easily spread. In this current environment, some events cannot provide for or implement sufficient safety and health protocols necessary to prevent the spread,” city officials said following Bat Fest’s cancellation. “Additionally, public health conditions continue to strain local medical services, including hospital resources with Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacities. These strains can impact the City’s delivery of emergency-related services and the provision of City services required to support government functions.”