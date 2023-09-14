AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pease Park wants to add a statement piece to the landscape just on the edge of downtown Austin.

Leaders with Pease Park Conservancy want to explore the feasibility of a public artwork donation from the Conservancy to the City of Austin.

The park, along Lamar Boulevard from 15th Street to 24th Street, strives to be a place opening up the wonders of the natural world to guests. Now, the park wants to add a giant troll.

The artwork would be fully funded and maintained by Pease Park Conservancy, a nonprofit organization that works in partnership with city, according to the Pease Park website.



Danish artist, Thomas Dambo, is known for using recycled materials to construct troll sculptures across the world, according to the website.

Dambo would grant a 15-year exclusive license to the proposed artwork, which is subject to Conservancy maintaining the sculpture through that period, according to the nonprofit.



