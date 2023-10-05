AUSTIN (KXAN) — New leadership is at the helm of the Pease Park Conservancy, the nonprofit organization announced Thursday.

Nicole Netherton joined the organization as its CEO. The nonprofit “restores, enhances, and maintains Pease Park in partnership with the City of Austin,” as described in the announcement.

Netherton’s prior experience includes work in nonprofit management for environmental conservation organizations. Her most recent role was her five years of service as executive director for Travis Audubon, per the release.

“I am excited to be a steward of a place that is so important to Austin’s past, present, and future, both for people and for nature,” Netherton said in the release. “Caring for green space in our cities affects our health and wellbeing and we owe it to ourselves and to Mother Nature to protect these spaces. We have to balance the needs of the people who love the Park and the needs of the ecosystem so that both can thrive.”

Most recently, the Pease Park Conservancy’s efforts included reopening Kingsbury Commons in summer 2021. The Conservancy is primarily leading operations, maintenance and programming at the facility in tandem with the City of Austin.

Future opportunities include working alongside city leadership on a plan “to expand this incredible standard of care that the community now enjoys in Kingsbury Commons to all of Pease Park,” per the release.