Pay stations and towing signs arrive in Domain parking lots — people aren’t thrilled

Towing signage and parking meters have popped up at a formerly free parking lot at the Domain — and customers aren’t happy about it. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Those shopping at The Domain will need to have their wallets ready before they even enter the stores. Pay stations and towing signage has cropped up at the formerly free lot at 11500 Alterra Parkway — and people aren’t happy about it.

An Austin Reddit thread created Monday includes dozens of comments from residents expressing frustrations over the new payment rules and limited notice.

Two towing signs sit at either entrance to the parking lot, while two payment meters have been added to the lot.

Towing signage and parking meters have popped up at a formerly free parking lot at The Domain — and customers aren’t happy about it. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

Towing signage and parking meters have popped up at a formerly free parking lot at The Domain — and customers aren’t happy about it. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

Towing signage and parking meters have popped up at a formerly free parking lot at The Domain — and customers aren’t happy about it. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

“Depending on the scope of this it’s going to absolutely decimate businesses there. Not many people are going to want to pay to shop at the mall,” one commenter said.

Google street view images captured from the parking lot in January don’t feature any parking meters. Earlier street images from April 2019 only show a sign restricting parking in designated spaces.

Some commenters pointed to the recent uptick in traffic in the area following Q2 Stadium’s earlier this year. Several parking garages and pedestrian side streets within The Domain previously posted signs prohibiting stadium parking prior to the latest changes along Alterra Parkway.

The Domain posted signs prohibiting event parking ahead of Austin FC’s inaugural home game June 19. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

The parking lot is an office lot with The Domain. Additional lots on the Domain Northside remain free and available for retail parking and use.

KXAN has reached out to representatives from The Domain for details on how many surface lots will now charge for parking and if any validation options will be made available for residents, store workers and local office workers.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

How do you feel about The Domain now charging for surface lot parking? Let Digital Reporter Kelsey Thompson know at kelsey.thompson@kxan.com, or email us at reportit@kxan.com.