Pay rent? ACC staff will do what they can to keep students on track, graduate

Austin Community College Fall 2020 graduate Precious Ohemeng poses for a portrait on Wednesday, December 8, 2020, at the Cypress Creek Campus. Ohemeng studied Biology and was accepted as a transfer student at the University of Texas College of Natural Sciences. (Source: Austin Community College)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 3,400 students are expected to graduate Saturday during Austin Community College’s virtual commencement. The weekend commencement will mark the most graduates the college has had to date for a fall graduation.

Overall, college officials said more than 6,300 students are expected to graduate this year. That’s up 11% from 2019 and has gone up 50% over the last five years.

Precious and Edna Ohemeng are two of those graduating students. The Ohemeng sisters moved to Austin from Ghana in 2017.

“Being here has a whole lot of opportunities I may have missed in Ghana,” Precious Ohemeng said.

While the pandemic created its challenges for education as a whole, Ohemeng said higher education virtual learning had its pros and cons.

“For someone like me who doesn’t have a car it’s hard to go from campus-to-campus but now I can take classes that wouldn’t have been accessible to me before,” she explained.

However, she said nothing compares to learning in the classroom.

Dr. Guillermo Martinez, the college’s associate vice president of student analytics and engagement in Student Affairs said their goal is to get students from point A to point B.

“I think when the pandemic hit and we were 100% virtual we were asked, ‘What are we going to do?’ And it was like, ‘What can we do but support our students,'” Martinez said.

Martinez said that support included purchasing technology for students such as iPads and laptops, adding hot spots across campus parking lots, and helping a student make ends meet by paying their rent.

They were able to help students facing financial hardships through the college’s Student Emergency Fund. Martinez said they tripled their funding in response to the pandemic. Through SEF, they were able to help students pay for rent, car notes and other needs.

While the fall numbers are in the process of being calculated, this spring, the college helped a little over 200 students, and on average, each student received close to $600. The college allocates some of its budget to fund the program but the majority of the money comes from donations.

Martinez said the results they’re seeing today are also part of the college’s initiative “Guided Pathways” which allowed them to redesign the student experience and truly create a roadmap for students from start to finish.

“We are exceptionally proud of our 2020 graduates,” Martinez emphasized.

For Ohemeng, Saturday will mark a first.

“I’ll be graduating with an associate degree in biology,” she said.

Saturday will be a first for her and her sister Edna, who will together be the first people in their family to graduate from college.

“When you come from a different place and you’re able to do something that’s this tangible or noticeable it feels great,” Ohemeng said. “It’s like you didn’t leave for nothing.”

For students in need of transportation, ACC officials said they offer a bus pass through Capital Metro for students to commute between home and campus or from campus to campus for free.

Ohemeng has been accepted into the University of Texas at Austin to continue her studies.