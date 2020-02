AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was rushed to the hospital after a crash in east Austin Sunday, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The call of the crash came in at 1:43 p.m. Paramedics were sent to the intersection of Navasota Street and East 7th Street.

One person was declared a trauma alert and taken to Dell Seton Medical Center.

ATC EMS did not provide any further information.