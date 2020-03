AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was rushed to the hospital Sunday morning with serious injuries after falling down a 50 foot slope, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATC EMS responded to the call at 9:04 a.m. and was sent to the intersection of Western Hills Drive and Highland Crest Drive.

FINAL wilderness rescue WESTERN HILLS DR / HIGHLAND CREST DR: Adult patient located down ~50ft slope, extricated, declared trauma alert, & transported to Dell Seton with potentially serious injuries. EMS no longer on scene. No further information is available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 8, 2020

Medics initially said the patient suffered only minor injuries. However a following update said the patient was declared trauma alert and was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.