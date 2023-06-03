AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person suffered a traumatic injury on a bike trail Friday in northwest Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.

Shortly after 3 p.m., medics, STAR Flight and the Austin Fire Department responded to 10800-10825 Dodge Cattle Drive attempting to find the person who was injured, the tweet said.

The person, who was not identified by Saturday, was transported via STAR Flight to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, medics said.

There were no further updates about the incident Saturday.