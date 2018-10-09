Pastor Council sues Austin for the right to not hire LGBTQ people

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - A rainbow flag flies in Oakwell Stadium on Nov. 25, 2017 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group representing a thousand member churches has sued the city of Austin over the city's employment anti-discrimination ordinance, saying the ordinance needs exceptions for religious groups who don't support "homosexuality, transgender behavior, or the ordination of women."

The Houston-based nonprofit U.S. Pastor Council filed the lawsuit on Saturday, Oct. 6 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin Division.

The lawsuit cites, but does not identify, 25 U.S. Pastor Council member churches in Austin who they believe are impacted by Austin's ordinance.

"Because these member churches rely on the Bible rather than modern-day cultural fads for religious and moral guidance, they will not hire practicing homosexuals or transgendered people as clergy," the lawsuit states.

The suit states these churches will not consider "practicing homosexuals or transgendered people" for any type of church employment. The lawsuit goes on to say many of their member churches believe the Bible forbids a woman from serving as clergy.

Currently, the city of Austin's code prohibits employers from discriminating "based on the individual's race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, or disability."

"Nondiscrimination is a core value in Austin and we need to defend it," said Austin's Mayor Steve Adler in a statement to KXAN responding to this lawsuit

A city of Austin spokesperson also commented about this lawsuit Tuesday:

The City is proud of our anti-discrimination ordinance and the protections it provides. The ordinance reflects our values and culture respecting the dignity and rights of every individual. We are prepared to vigorously defend the City against this challenge to the City’s civil rights protections.

