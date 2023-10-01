AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new program aims to support and celebrate some of Austin’s oldest local businesses this month.

The program, called Legacy Business Month, runs Oct. 1-30. Locals can pick up a free passport book and make stops at each of the 13 featured businesses, make a purchase and get a stamp on their passport, according to program host Preservation Austin.

Participants will compete for prizes and can go to a wrap party where more prizes will be given for the most stamps collected, according to a release. One prize available is a stay at the Driskill Hotel. The party will be at The Historic Vicory Grill from 7-9 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Legacy Business Month passport program (Courtesy Preservation Austin)

The businesses participating include:

BookPeople

Broken Spoke

Carousel Lounge

Cisco’s

Deep Eddy Cabaret

The Driskill Hotel

Green & White Grocery

The Herb Bar

The Paramount Theatre

Peter Pan Mini-Golf

Playland Skate Center

Quality Seafood Market

Waterloo Records & Music

Passport books are available starting Sunday at BookPeople on North Lamar Boulevard and Zilker Taproom on East Sixth Street.

The new program follows the closure of several longtime Austin businesses in recent years like Lucy in Disguise and Counter Culture.

Preservation Austin said legacy businesses include locally owned and operated businesses that are at least 20 years old, according to a release.

Legacy businesses can also include businesses that have contributed to the history of a neighborhood, community or city; are owned by generations of the same family; have run under one ownership for more than 20 years; and have operated in an original or same location for over 20 years, according to the preservation nonprofit.

A launch party will be held Oct. 5 from 5-9 p.m. at the Zilker Taproom.