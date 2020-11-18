Passengers confident in Austin airport’s COVID-19 safety, survey says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A survey of recent passengers done by Austin-Bergstrom International Airport shows they are confident that AUS is enforcing proper COVID-19 protocols, according to the airport.

The survey was offered both online and in-person between September and October of this year, AUS said. The airport got feedback from those who have traveled at least once since March, with more than 790 people participating.

Key findings

Passengers said cleanliness of the airport’s buildings, mask-wearing and social distancing were the top reasons they felt safe while traveling at AUS.

The airport said 95.1% of passengers agreed AUS personnel were taking the right steps to ensure the health and safety of passengers. More than half of those who were worried about flying said they felt safer after the trip, the airport said.

Passengers said the most important safety precautions to them included hand sanitizer stations, clean restrooms, frequent cleaning of commonly-touched surfaces and air filtration systems within terminals, which AUS said it includes in its procedures.

The airport reported it will keep asking passengers to travel responsibly, wear masks and reschedule flights if symptoms appear. AUS also thanked airport employees for working hard to keep everyone safe.

To learn more about COVID-19 protocols at AUS, you can read them online here.