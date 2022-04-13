AUSTIN (KXAN) — In continuing signs of recovery at Austin’s airport from the slump of the COVID-19 pandemic, newly-released figures show the number of passengers at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport increased by 249% in February 2022 compared to the previous year.

In total, 1,203,251 passengers went through TSA security at AUS in February, compared to just 344,735 in February 2021.

Southwest Airlines is the largest airline operating at AUS in terms of passenger totals. In February, more than one-third of all passengers traveled on a Southwest flight. American Airlines is the second largest, with a little more than a quarter of all passengers flying with the airline.

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines each saw a little more than 10% of all passengers at AUS, with Alaska Airlines in a distant fifth, carrying 4.9% of passengers in February.

Every airline operating at AUS saw an increase in passenger traffic in February 2022 compared to the previous February.

For the second month in a row, Allegiant Airlines saw the largest growth. The airline carried 15,959 passengers in February 2022, compared to 3,018 in 2021, an increase of almost 430%.

American, Alaska and Southwest all saw an increase in passengers of more than 300%.

Frontier Airlines saw the slowest growth in passenger traffic for the second month in a row, with an increase of 18%.

Meanwhile, several airlines flew passengers in February 2022 but not in February 2021, due to COVID-related route cancelations. Aeromexico resumed flights in July 2021, and Air Canada and British Airways returned in October 2021. Hawaiian Airlines saw its inaugural flight to Honolulu in April 2021.

Passenger totals for March are expected in about a month’s time. As of April 13, five of the top 10 busiest days at the airport occurred in March 2022.