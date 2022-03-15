AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of passengers traveling through Austin’s airport increased by 165% in January 2022 compared to the previous year.

A total of 1,097,442 passengers went through TSA security at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in January. That’s compared to just 414,117 in January 2021 as airline traffic picked up following the COVID-19 slump.

January’s total is the lowest for any month since May 2021. Looking at historical data, January and February typically see lower passenger numbers than the rest of the year.

Southwest Airlines continues to be the largest airline operating at AUS. In January, more than one-third of all passengers traveled on a Southwest flight. The airline continues to expand route options, adding five new routes and resuming three others in March.

American Airlines is the second-largest in terms of traffic, with a little more than a quarter of passengers flying with the airline. New nonstop flights to Cozumel and Montego Bay are scheduled to start in June, as well as flights to Santa Ana, California and Bozeman, Montana.

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines each saw about 10% of all passengers at AUS, with Alaska Airlines in a distant fifth, carrying 4.6% of passengers.

Every airline operating at AUS saw an increase in passenger traffic in January 2022 compared to the previous January.

Allegiant Airlines saw the largest growth, from 2,140 passengers in January 2021 to 17,456 in January 2022, an increase of more than 715%. The airline is looking to expand further, adding new nonstops to Washington, D.C., San Diego and Sarasota, Florida beginning in April.

American and Alaska both saw an increase in passengers of more than 250%.

Frontier Airlines saw the slowest growth in passenger traffic, with an increase of just 0.7%.

Meanwhile, several airlines flew passengers in January 2022 but not in January 2021, due to COVID-related route cancelations. Aeromexico resumed flights in July 2021, and Air Canada and British Airways returned in October 2021. Hawaiian Airlines saw its inaugural flight to Honolulu in April 2021.

German airline Lufthansa announced in January its nonstop route to Frankfurt will resume in April.