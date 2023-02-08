AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman died after a car she was riding in crashed into a tree on Harris Branch Parkway last month.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Jan. 28. Austin Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 10800 block of Harris Branch.

Flores Sifuentes, 65, died as a result of the crash.

APD said the SUV she was riding as a passenger in left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Sifuentes was taken to a hospital, where she died two days later.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 6th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in six fatalities for the year.