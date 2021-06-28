Party crash: Airbnb blocked 3,800 ‘risky’ reservations in Austin area over last year

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just ahead of the July 4 weekend, Airbnb revealed the company blocked or redirected nearly 3,800 potential parties or risky reservations in the Austin area over the last year.

The rental company introduced new restrictions and a party ban last year to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Anyone under the age of 25, with a history of bad reviews, were banned from certain bookings to stop unauthorized parties.

For the July 4 weekend, guests in the U.S., who do not have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb, are prohibited from making one night reservations for entire home listings. Airbnb says this ban is regardless of whether or not it’s a local booking.

Airbnb says its party ban will be extended through at least the end of Summer 2021.

Recently, Airbnb partnered with Vrbo on the Community Integrity Program, which is an initiative aimed at sharing information on listings and slow repeated “party house” offenders.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss