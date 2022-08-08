AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ongoing repairs on a railroad bridge at West Third Street over North Lamar Boulevard will require traffic closures this week along Lamar, according to the railroad company.

Union Pacific said it will start work Tuesday to secure the underside of the bridge and to stop debris from falling onto the road and drivers. The work is expected to occur Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

During repairs, certain lanes of North Lamar will be shut down at different times. Union Pacific said it worked with the City of Austin to get the permits needed to create this traffic plan:

Northbound lanes: Closed from 11 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday Traffic will detour east on W. Cesar Chavez Street, north on Lavaca Street and west on W. Sixth Street.

Closed from 11 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday Southbound lanes: Closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday Traffic will detour east on West Fifth Street, south on Guadalupe Street and west on West Cesar Chavez Street.

Closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday

This comes after rocks rained down from the bridge when trains rode over the tracks late last month, damaging at least one driver’s windshield. Union Pacific said at the time the bridge is structurally sound, and there’s another plan to repair a minor ballast leak.

The railroad company closed Lamar briefly last week to help address the issues but will continue its work this week.