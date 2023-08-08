AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new partnership between two Austin universities will help add student housing for about 150 students.

Huston-Tillotson University has seen an increase in enrollment over the years and needs more student housing.

“We are pushing our limits here,” Huston-Tillotson Vice President of Student Affairs Jonas Vanderbilt said.

Huston-Tillotson University students will have an opportunity to have student housing starting this fall at the St. Edward’s University campus.

“There are a lot of great things we are doing here and I believe that is translating and getting students to come,” Vanderbilt said.

In 2021, Huston-Tillotson had 1,003 students enrolled and this year they are projecting 1,080, but with more students that means fewer beds.

“Huston-Tillotson needed student housing and their president Dr. [Melva] Williams and our president Dr. [Montserrat] Fuentes often collaborate and are often engaged in different discussions,” St. Edward’s Vice President of Student Affairs Lisa Kirkpatrick said.

Huston-Tillotson students will stay in Teresa Hall, about five miles from their own campus.

They will also have access to on-campus dining, recreation, wellness and health clinic services.

Kirkpatrick said the partnership will be beneficial for both institutions.

“We know diversity enriches a college student’s educational experience, it helps them to learn in deeper ways,” Kirkpatrick said.

“It is going to give us about 150 extra beds for our students and the opportunity for both university students to meet each other and collaborate on some other projects as well,” Vanderbilt said.

The program will last three academic years.

Huston-Tillotson told KXAN the housing at St. Edwards will cost students about $1,000 more than the traditional on-campus residence halls, but they will have more amenities.