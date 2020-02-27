Partners in Parenting makes $50K goal ahead of Amplify Austin fundraising marathon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A nonprofit is raising money for new parents ahead of next week’s Amplify Austin fundraising marathon.

The group, ‘Partners in Parenting,’ aims to raise $50,000. The goal is to build a support network connecting about 400 parents with trained facilitators and parenting experts.

For 10 consecutive weeks, the organization hosts structured support meetings for new moms and dads who want a little guidance.

“By laying a strong foundation in those early days of having a child, we’re laying a strong foundation for their whole life,” said Jessica Burleson, executive director for Partners in Parenting. “Just by supporting new parents, we’re helping our whole community thrive.”

Last year, Amplify Austin raised more than $11 million for hundreds of nonprofits in Central Texas.

Amplify Austin starts March 5.