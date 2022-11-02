AUSTIN (KXAN) — The people chosen to participate in Austin’s guaranteed income pilot program received their first payments in September, according to a newly-released memo from the city.

The Austin City Council approved $1.1 million to fund the program in May. These taxpayer funds will give $1,000 a month to 85 families or individuals facing extreme financial hardship. Now city leaders are sharing how the effort is progressing six months later. At least 81 of those who received the money participated in a survey, which shed light on their housing and economic circumstances.

The survey results showed slightly more than 30% of the pilot program’s participants have a household income below $10,000, while almost 52% said they made less than $15,000. Additionally, 64.2% said they received a public benefit of some kind, including medical assistance, SNAP benefits and housing support.

More than 30% also said they could not financially meet their basic needs, according to the survey. The results showed, too, that almost 48% shared they were at risk of losing their homes.

The city contracted with UpTogether to develop and administer the guaranteed income project, and the group now plans to work with the research firm Urban Institute to evaluate the program and study what effects the payments have on the participants. The city memo details that study will focus on things like how the money changed people’s food security status as well as their economic mobility or housing choices. Participation in that study, though, is not required, the memo noted.

City leaders are supposed to receive updates about this study into the pilot project at different times during the next two years, including findings about the opportunities and challenges related to the cash payments. By Summer 2024, the memo explains the city will get a “final findings report.”

Previous reporting showed the eligibility criteria for households to qualify for the program. Participants in the pilot must: