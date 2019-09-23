Part of San Jacinto Boulevard closed until December for Capitol Complex construction

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Monday, part of San Jacinto Boulevard in downtown Austin will be closed until December as crews work to expand the Capitol Complex.

San Jacinto Boulevard is totally closed between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 18th Street and 18th Street is closed from San Jacinto Boulevard to Trinity Street until Dec. 1.

Brazos Street will stay open to two-way traffic and the direction of San Jacinto from 17th to 18th Street will temporarily change so people can access Garage R and the Capitol Services Building visitors parking lot. However, that means there will be no street parking on that block, but there will be some public parking available in the R garage and other places nearby.

Those who take the bus will also see some changes. The 7, 10, 103, 111, 142, 171, and 935 buses that typically drive along San Jacinto will be routed around the closure. Two bus stops will be moved: The San Jacinto and 17th Street stop will be at San Jacinto and 14th Street, and the 985 bus stop will be at 15th and Colorado Street.

When completed, the three-phase Capitol Complex will have a pedestrian mall, underground parking and new office buildings to help consolidate Texas state agency staff. Phase one construction should wrap up by 2022 and will cost $581 million. The second phase will cost $313 million and is set to be finished by 2025. The third phase has not been funded.

In August, Congress Avenue north of the capitol closed permanently as part of the project, and 17th and 18th streets were changed from one-way to two-way.