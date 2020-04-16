Part of roads close so Hike and Bike trail users can maintain social distancing

One way signs at the Hike and Bike trail in downtown Austin (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Transportation Department is shutting down parts of roads near the Hike and Bike Trail downtown to help trail users have enough space to maintain at least the recommended 6 feet of social distancing.

Starting Friday, Riverside Drive south of Lady Bird Lake from South First Street to Lee Barton Drive will close to motor vehicles. Last Friday, the city also turned one southbound lane of the section of South Pleasant Valley Road that crosses the river over the Longhorn Dam into a pedestrian-only area.

“With the current stay-at-home order, automobile trips are down, allowing Austin Transportation to convert some select roadways temporarily into safe walking and cycling spaces that allow for better physical distancing,” said Austin Transportation Director Robert Spillar.

The Hike and Bike Trail was also converted to one-way earlier this week to promote social distancing. A KXAN photographer who visited the area today said signs were up and people were following them for the most part.

Under Travis County’s latest Stay Home Stay Safe order, people can still go outside to exercise and they do not have to wear a mask when exercising unless in an area with a lot of people.

However, the city says people should visit parks and trails near their homes, limit their trips to short periods of time and allow at least six feet when passing others.