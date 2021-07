AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Friday through Aug. 2, a portion of Riverside Drive in south Austin will be closed, the Austin Transportation Department said.

TRAFFIC NOTICE: Riverside Dr. will be closed between S. 1st St. and Barton Springs Rd. from July 30 – Aug. 2 for a crane dismantling. Please seek alternate routes when traveling in the area. pic.twitter.com/pkNpifIePs — ATX Transportation (@austinmobility) July 29, 2021

The street will be closed between South First Street and Barton Springs Road so crews can take a crane apart. The city would like people to avoid the area while crews are working.