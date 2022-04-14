AUSTIN (KXAN) — Google is planning to invest about $9.5 billion in its U.S. offices and data centers this year, including in Austin.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai made the announcement Tuesday in a blog post, saying the company expects to create at least 12,000 new full-time jobs by the end of 2022.

Part of the money is going toward construction on the new downtown Austin office, Pichai said. Also in Texas, Google said it’s continuing to invest in its data center in Midlothian, which is just south of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Austin Business Journal reported last September the Google building that takes up the entirety of the Block 185 tower at 601 W. Second St. is set to open in 2023. Google already has space in a skyscraper at 500 W. Second St. as well as seven floors of the Saltillo office building in east Austin.

Investments are also going toward offices and data centers in Georgia, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee, Virginia and Oklahoma, among other states.

“It might seem counterintuitive to step up our investment in physical offices even as we embrace more flexibility in how we work,” Pichai said. “Yet we believe it’s more important than ever to invest in our campuses and that doing so will make for better products, a greater quality of life for our employees, and stronger communities.”

In the past five years, Google has invested more than $37 billion in its offices and data centers in 26 states, creating more than 40,000 full-time jobs.

Google isn’t the only tech company making moves in Austin. Earlier this year, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, leased the commercial half of the 66-story high-rise that’s under construction on Sixth and Guadalupe Streets. The building will be Austin’s tallest when completed.