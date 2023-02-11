AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin Parks Department has chosen the Springwood Neighborhood Park as the site for a new play-for-all-abilities park—an inclusive space to play and develop skills for children of all abilities.

In a memo, city parks staff said they explored several north Austin parks before deciding on Springwood Neighborhood Park. They said the park had several amenities that made it a good candidate for the project, including a playground, sand volleyball court, large pavilion, parking lot, tennis courts, trails, restrooms and an abundance of shade.

The department conducted a feasibility study to predict how much it would cost to covert and expand the current park to an all-abilities one. It concluded the department should prepare a budget between $3 million and $4 million to complete the project. Parks staff said they are identifying potential funding sources.

Round Rock developed an all-abilities park in 2008, which they said created a space for all children, not only those with visible or well-known disabilities.

“[A Play for All Abilities Park] should accommodate the spectrum of disabilities, including cognitive, developmental or communication impairments, to name a few,” wrote David Buzzel, of the Round Rock Parks Department, in an article for the National Recreation and Park Association.