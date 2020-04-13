Parking at Austin parks to be limited; Hike and Bike Trail turned ‘one-way’ to encourage social distancing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) is adjusting park protocols at all parks within the bounds of MoPac, Barton Springs Road., Interstate Highway 35, and 15th Street in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Austin.

PARD will decrease parking for downtown parks, district parks, and neighborhood parks and will turn the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake to a one-way trail to encourage social distancing.

The adjustments are in effect immediately and will be completed by April 17. Signage, gate closure, barricades, and regular patrols will remain to remind the community of the parking closures.

Accommodations will be made to support individuals with mobility impairments for access and use of the parks and trails, according to PARD. To see if your park will be adjusted, check the PARD Parkviewer app.

Aside from the new announcements, these Austin Parks facilities remain closed: