Parents voice fear of unknown as AISD reviews potential school changes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District asked for parents’ input Tuesday as it looks for more efficient ways to use taxpayers’ money to run its schools.

The first of seven community meetings brought dozens of parents of Bedichek Middle School. Many feared the process AISD is undergoing might affect where their children go to school.

“We moved into our neighborhood for the schools,” said Angela Bradley. “We feel like the choice we made has been taken away or is being taken away.”

Bradley said she moved back home to Austin from Los Angeles, California. “You choose a home and a neighborhood based on where you want to go to school, and when you turn that completely upside down and use a lot of rhetoric that no one understands, it’s not fair.”

AISD has released a Regional Planning Map that divides the district into five different east-to-west sections.

The district’s Operations Officer Matias Segura said the map will help them better analyze data. “We’re not as efficient as we could be, so what we’re trying to do is make sure that we put money towards our students and teachers and not towards aging buildings.”

AISD officials emphasized the planning map doesn’t reflect any changes to school boundaries. It’s there to help them analyze the needs.

“That’s primarily what the maps are about, showing where we have services and where we’re lacking services,” said Susan Alexander Wilson, who has two children who attend AISD schools.

She said while “things haven’t been communicated as clearly as they could be,” she hopes the end result of this process will lead to “re-allocating resources and sharing it more equitably across the district.”

Segura said for each section, the district will crunch numbers for various factors.

They’ll look at each school’s facility conditions and how well it supports students’ classroom experiences. They’ll calculate which school is under-enrolled or over-enrolled and also take into consideration the number of teachers and the costs of maintaining and operating each institution.

The district will evaluate the availability of different academic programs as well.

“The goal is to identify academic opportunities and then say, ‘Okay, if we introduce these creative academic ideas, what levers can I turn across the entire planning region and across the entire district to help offset any expenditures you might see,‘” said Segura.

Segura said there isn’t any equation they’re following as to how much parents’ input will factor into the final decision versus the data they analyze.

Once all seven parent input sessions are complete, Segura said a Think Tank made up of parents, community members and stakeholders to review the ideas.

The goal is to have preliminary recommendations by August, and have the School Board vote on the recommendations in October.

If you couldn’t attend Tuesday’s meeting, you can provide your feedback online, or you have six more chances to attend public input sessions.

They will be held on: