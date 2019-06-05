Parents teach new water lessons to kids to reduce child drownings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS told KXAN that over 65 percent of the drowning incidents they’ve responded to in 2019 are happening in areas where there is likely no lifeguard present; places like an apartment pool or backyard pool.

That’s why some parents in Austin are looking to start a revolution by the water. They want other families to learn how to be proactive when there’s little supervision available and to start talking about safety with their kids before, during and after they enter the water.

“You have to wait for mommy,” Jessica Brown said to her two-year-old as they walked the perimeter of the pool. “Thank you for holding my hand,” she said.

Brown said her hands are full each and every day. That’s especially true around water.

“He is rambunctious, to say the least,” Brown said.

She’s seen enough scares that she’s completely changed the way she teaches her son, Alexander, about water safety.

“He immediately wants to dart toward it. He wants to be in it, he wants to have fun and then, all of a sudden, it’s now a red flag,” Brown said.

Brown is one of many parents who hope to spark what she calls a “water guardian revolution.”

“Water is everywhere. It’s in our homes. It’s on vacation. It’s in our backyard. It’s in our community,” said Alissa Magrum, the executive director of Colin’s Hope, an organization that focuses its efforts in preventing children from drowning.

That means going beyond rules that haven’t changed much over the years. Lessons like don’t run by the pool, don’t dive in shallow water and don’t hold others under the water.

“No one is drown-proof,” Magrum said.

Brown said it’s the culture that needs changing.

“From the very second they are born, you are strapping them into a car seat. Water safety should be just like that,” Brown said.

Brown has a bracelet to remind her of her responsibilities. She has daily lessons with her son in the tub. And she encourages others to start their own conversations to spark change.

“I don’t want my son to grow up in that culture. I want him to learn it as early as possible,” Brown said.

Think about it like this: Most parents remind their kids of common sayings we’ve all learned over the years: “stop, drop and roll” and “look both ways before crossing the street.”

These moms say practicing safe habits around the water should be second nature — just like that.

Lifeguard shortage

Only one of those 15 drownings incidents happened at a city pool. That may be because city pools have several lifeguards on duty.

But right now, the city doesn’t have enough lifeguards to staff all its pools. They have 432 lifeguards, but they want as many as 700.

The city says they haven’t had to close any pools so far this season because of a shortage of lifeguards.