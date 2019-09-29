Parents take notes at Austin ISD mental health summit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD held a community health summit focused on mental health on Saturday.

Parents, teachers and students gathered at Kealing Middle School to hear from guest speakers about mental health.

It was a chance for parents to find out what resources are available at the district and in Travis County.

“I don’t think we can live in fear and yet I think it’s important to address fears and anxiety especially for little ones who don’t understand the adult world,” said Mary Ann Gonzales, a parent who attended the meeting.

The district had sessions about dealing with stress, childhood adverse experiences and bullying and speakers emphasized that mental health is just as important as physical health.