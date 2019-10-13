Parents suing police, City of Austin after baby died aged just four days

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The parents of a baby who died just four days after she was born are taking legal action against the City of Austin.

According to the lawsuit, the parents called 911 after finding the child blue and not breathing.

They allege that while at hospital, police officers would not let them have any contact with their daughter.

This continued even after medics invited them to her bedside as she was removed from life support and died, the lawsuit says.

The baby was born at St David’s Medical Center in October 2017. An autopsy later found that she died from undiagnosed bacterial meningitis.

The City of Austin, which operates APD, and Travis County are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

A City of Austin spokesperson said: “While the City has not yet received the lawsuit, we recognize that this is a tragic and challenging situation for all parties involved.”