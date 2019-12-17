Parents’ group Save Austin Schools wants AISD board to reconsider closures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of parents wants the Austin ISD Board of Trustees to reconsider their vote on closing four schools.

Last month, the board voted to close Metz, Pease, Sims and Brooke elementaries next year.

The district says poor facilities and declining enrollment are the reasons for the closures. But parents with Save Austin Schools are siding with the district’s equity officer.

The report by Stephanie Hawley claims the closure plan was created in a racist environment and emphasized money and buildings — instead of the well-being of students.

“She’s done her job but we have to look at whether her bosses have allowed her to do her job.. if they’ve empowered her or tried to silence her.”

Last week, AISD began discussing the best way to start the closure and consolidation process.