Parents decide to support day care center, continue to pay monthly fees

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Coronavirus restrictions forced many day care centers to shut down. The only centers that remain open are those providing child care for essential workers.

For many parents, that meant taking care of their kids at home, but also a chance to save money that normally paid for daycare.

Shannon Czimskey, mother of two, and her husband continue to work through the pandemic, so when she found out her boys’ day care center was closing in mid-March she knew being a stay-at-home mom would be tough. Luckily, because the Czimskey’s continue to work. They are able to give back.

Their day care center, the North Oaks Country Child Development Center asked for help. The Owner and director, Rajashree Vaghela asked parents who could and would be willing to pay their childcare dues to continue to do so. The money parents would pay would go to support the center’s teachers.

Czimskey and her husband decided they would help. They continue to pay their monthly $1,000 daycare bill.

“We’d be paying it anyway so why not?” Czimskey explained. “I think when (my husband and I) talked about it why wouldn’t we do that if we were able to, and it just seemed like the right thing to do and so we did.”

It’s a helping hand, Vaghela is extermely grateful for during this difficult time.

"The fact that they care so much that they would give us a little bit of their security just means so much," Vaghela said.































Vaghela said the Czimskey family is not alone. A couple of other families have also decided to support the daycare monetarily.

It’s a small day care center supporting around 50 families. That’s what Czimskey loves about it.

Vaghela hopes to reopen sometime in mid-May. She, like many who continue to support their employees, has had to dip into some of her personal savings to continue to pay the daycare’s teachers. Luckily, she said the day care center was recently approved for a PPP loan.