Paramount Theatre reopening Friday for Annual Classic Film Series with COVID-19 protocols

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “In order for us to be all together, for now we must remain apart” hung on the Austin Paramount Theatre’s sign since March, when the live theatre venue/movie theater had to close its doors as the city went under quarantine among increasing COVID-19 cases.

Now, Paramount Theatre will open its doors Friday for the start of its 45th Annual Classic Film Series. The first film of the series is “Casablanca,” and it will show Friday and Saturday on staggering show times to maintain social distancing.

Paramount’s space will open at only 25% capacity, according to its website. Masks are required for everyone over the age of 10 and must remain on unless you are eating or drinking in your seat. Seats will be socially distanced by blocking off chairs around your assigned seat when you buy your ticket online.

Before entering, everyone will have a temperature check on their forehead by a qualified professional nurse.

Tickets must be on mobile or printed at home to minimize contact. When you arrive at the theatre, there will be two lines: one for orchestra seats (lower level) and one for mezzanine and balcony seats (middle and upper level), according to Paramount. There is also a clear-bag policy. Clear bags should not be bigger than 14″ x 12″ x 6″. Small, non-clear clutch bags are allowed.

Contactless and socially-distanced concessions are available at both entrances. Make sure to bring a credit card, because Paramount said it’s going cashless to minimize contact. Paramount will also have sanitation stations for patrons to use. Before each film the theatre will be fully sanitized with FDA-approved and CDC-recommended products and methods, Paramount said on its website.

Paramount follows other theaters like AMC in reopening its venues after having to close for months at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in March.

You can buy tickets or learn more about Paramount’s COVID-19 protocols online.