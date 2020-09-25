Paramedics say person dead after resuscitation attempt, wilderness rescue call in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person died after paramedics responded to a wilderness rescue call near Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park in north Austin.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, paramedics said someone died Friday afternoon after they performed CPR for approximately 30 minutes. They initially responded to a call about an unresponsive person on a trail at Shady Springs Road, just west of N. Lamar Blvd.

The Austin Police Department reported that this person’s death does not appear to be suspicious.

No other information is known at this time. Paramedics are clearing from the scene shortly, according to the latest ATCEMS tweet.

