Paramedics responding to multi-vehicle crashes on I-35 near downtown Austin

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
ATCEMS

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are responding to separate crashes involving multiple vehicles on Interstate Highway 35 near downtown Austin.

The call of the crash came in around 10:48 a.m. Austin Travis-County EMS, Austin Fire and APD are all responding to the scene. In a tweet, ATC EMS said the crash happened “north of the river.”

ATCEMS said that two or three people were hurt in the crash. No one is said to have life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are asked to slow down and be alert as paramedics work in the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss