Paramedics responding to multi-vehicle crashes on I-35 near downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are responding to separate crashes involving multiple vehicles on Interstate Highway 35 near downtown Austin.
The call of the crash came in around 10:48 a.m. Austin Travis-County EMS, Austin Fire and APD are all responding to the scene. In a tweet, ATC EMS said the crash happened “north of the river.”
ATCEMS said that two or three people were hurt in the crash. No one is said to have life-threatening injuries.
Drivers are asked to slow down and be alert as paramedics work in the area.