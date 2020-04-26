Paramedics responding to multi-vehicle crashes on I-35 near downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are responding to separate crashes involving multiple vehicles on Interstate Highway 35 near downtown Austin.

The call of the crash came in around 10:48 a.m. Austin Travis-County EMS, Austin Fire and APD are all responding to the scene. In a tweet, ATC EMS said the crash happened “north of the river.”

FINAL: Multi-vehicle collision at 321 N IH35 NB; On-scene responders advising multiple vehicles involved in separate collisions with no pinned patients. 2-3 total patients identified with no life-threatening injuries. Slow down & remain alert for responders working in the area. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 26, 2020

ATCEMS said that two or three people were hurt in the crash. No one is said to have life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are asked to slow down and be alert as paramedics work in the area.