Two people shocked in north Austin rushed to the hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Paramedics rushed two people to the hospital who were potentially shocked in north Austin.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, they along with Austin Fire were sent to the 400 block of East Anderson Lane around 9:51 a.m.

ATCEMS said initial reports indicated an explosion in the area with two people injured, both declared a trauma alert. One person is being taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. The other is being prepped for transport.

UPDATE Electrocution at 400blk E Anderson Ln: #ATCEMSMedics have transported 1 adult patient to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life threatening injuries. 2nd patient is being prepped for transport, more information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) May 1, 2020

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.