Two people shocked in north Austin rushed to the hospital

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
ATCEMS

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Paramedics rushed two people to the hospital who were potentially shocked in north Austin.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, they along with Austin Fire were sent to the 400 block of East Anderson Lane around 9:51 a.m.

ATCEMS said initial reports indicated an explosion in the area with two people injured, both declared a trauma alert. One person is being taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. The other is being prepped for transport.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss