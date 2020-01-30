APD: 1 dead after crash on Rundberg Lane in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person has died after paramedics were sent to north Austin for a multi-car crash Thursday morning, the Austin Police Department says.

Emergency personnel responded to the intersection of Rundberg Lane and Collinfield Drive after reports of a crash between four vehicles that left someone pinned and trapped inside a car, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS. The call of the crash came in around 10:04 a.m and three ambulances were sent to the scene.

Fatal crash on Rundberg Lane on Thursday, Jan. 30 (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

The pinned person was extricated and sustained serious life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The pinned person and a teen who suffered non-life threatening injuries were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center. Two other teens and a child were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center.

APD said around the time of the crash a nearby transformer blew knocking out traffic lights for a few intersections down Rundberg Lane. Police say that appears to be when the crash took place, but can not definitively say that was the cause.

Investigators are working to determine which direction the cars were going at the time of the crash. Police want to remind drivers that if a traffic light at an intersection is out it should be treated as a four-way stop.

APD is still trying to determine what caused the transformer to blow.