Paramedics called to Austin bomber’s home 10 hours before he died

Paramedics from the Pflugerville Fire Department responded to the Austin bomber’s house the day before officials closed in and he died after detonating a bomb.

On March 20 around 4:01 p.m., the fire department got a dispatch from the Austin-Travis County EMS for an “unknown medical assist” at 403 N. Second St., in Pflugerville, according to a release. It arrived four minutes later, and a paramedic knocked on the house and asked if anyone called for EMS.

“The person who answered the door replied that no one had called, and that was affirmed by an unseen person elsewhere in the interior of the house,” the release stated. Later, the department said it learned the home was involved in an investigation. It said PFD wasn’t a part of that investigation and didn’t have any other information related to it.

Mark Conditt, 23, had two roommates living with him at the house, so it is possible one of them answered the door when PFD came by.

Law enforcement officials filed a warrant and criminal complaint against Conditt March 20. Law enforcement had been following him, and on March 21 around 2 a.m.–less than 12 hours after the EMS visit–a SWAT team followed him as he was driving south on Interstate 35 in Round Rock. He pulled into the ditch and a bomb he had with him detonated when SWAT approached and banged on his door.