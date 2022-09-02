AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin said the Palmer Events Center will be a busy place Labor Day weekend.

According to a Wednesday press release, the center on 900 Barton Springs Rd. will host the second annual Austin Tattoo Invitational and Austin Fit Fest.

The Tattoo Invitational takes place from Friday to Sunday and brings more than 200 tattoo artists to city. Here are the hours for the invitational:

Friday: 2 to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 12 to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per day.

The Austin Fit Fest gets underway Saturday morning at 8:30 when the doors open. Competitions involving the following start at 9 a.m.:

Strongman

Crossfit

Powerlifting

Weightlifting

Jiu-Jitsu

Arm wrestling

Melee Fighting Championship fights begin at 3 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

General admission tickets are still available.