Paddle boarder injured on Barton Creek after someone ‘accidentally’ fell on top of her at Zilker Park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was injured Saturday after someone reportedly jumped into the water and accidentally fell on top of her near the Barton Springs Bridge at Zilker Park, an Austin Fire Department spokesman said.

The woman in her 50s was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Firefighters arrived around 5:30 p.m. and were directed to her by the Austin Police Department’s park police. She had reportedly lost consciousness but when responders got to her, she was conscious, the spokesman said.

The spokesman also wanted to remind people that there is still a pandemic going on, and to please adhere to social distancing guidelines and proper safety precautions as people go out.