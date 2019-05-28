Austin

Packed courtroom as Kinder Morgan pipeline lawsuit arguments begin

By:
Posted: May 28, 2019 / 10:46 AM CDT / Updated: May 28, 2019 / 10:50 AM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People packed a third-floor courtroom in downtown Austin Tuesday as a judge heard arguments related to a pipeline proposed to run through parts of the Hill Country. 

Kinder Morgan, the pipeline company, and the Texas Railroad Commission are trying to dismiss a lawsuit related to the state's eminent domain process. Hays County, the City of Kyle and three landowners sued them, concerned about oversight.

The Permian Highway Pipeline would carry natural gas from West Texas to Katy, and Kinder Morgan and others have been working for months to determine the exact route.

KXAN's Alyssa Goard is in the courtroom. Follow her Tweets below:

