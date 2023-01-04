AUSTIN (KXAN) – One P. Terry’s superfan got some “fresh” ink for the freshest burgers around.

Drake Snider entered 2023 with his first tattoo. He wanted it to be the vintage logo of Austin-based burger chain, P. Terry’s. The fresh ink is symbolic of another first in Snider’s life.

“P. Terry’s has given me a lot of important 1st’s in my life and so I know it was the move,” said Snider in an Instagram post.

P. Terry’s tattoo (Courtesy: Drake Snider)

The burger stand was Snider’s first job. He says it was the best first job he could’ve asked for.

P. Terry’s CEO Todd Coerver saw photos of the tattoo and asked his followers to hunt down the man with the fresh ink.

“This dude just got a legit @pterrys tattoo. They say to never meet your heroes but if anyone knows him, please connect me,” said Coerver in a tweet. “I wanna hook him up.”

KXAN did some investigative digging and found Snider’s post on Instagram. We shared the info with Mr. Coerver. He tells KXAN he’s sending over P. Terry’s swag to Snider as a thank you for loving the brand.

How far would you go for your favorite Texas brand?