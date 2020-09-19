P. Terry’s closes downtown Austin location due to COVID-19 losses

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Downtown Austin is losing another local business.

P. Terry’s Burger Stand has shuttered its location at 515 Congress Ave., which CEO Todd Coerver said was no longer “financially viable” in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It officially closed at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, according to the Austin Business Journal’s Paul Thompson.

“With offices and hotels virtually empty in the downtown area, we have seen a dramatic drop in sales and traffic over the last several months,” Coerver said in a statement.

The company said all of its employees from the 515 Congress location have been offered jobs at other burger stands.

On Friday, Easy Tiger announced it is leaving its original 6th Street location as it prepares to open a store in south Austin.

Easy Tiger closed its beer gardens in March, but continued to operate during the pandemic through delivery, carry-outs and limited seating.

On Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state would ease capacity restrictions at most business across the state. For the state’s 19 hospital regions where coronavirus hospitalizations are less than 15%, industries that were limited to 50% capacity may now expand to 75% capacity starting Sept. 21, including all retail stores, all restaurants, all office buildings, all manufacturing, all museums and libraries, and all gyms.

Abbott indicated bars are “nationally recognized” as COVID-19 spreading locations, and will not be allowed to reopen at this time.

Read the full article at the Austin Business Journal.