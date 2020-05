AUSTIN (KXAN) — P. Terry’s is adding a new option to its menu for the first time since it opened in 2005.

The Austin-based fast-casual burger joint is adding a crispy chicken sandwich to its arsenal Tuesday, according to an Instagram post.

Both original and spicy varieties are available, and it’s for a limited time.

P. Terry’s just opened a new location near west campus at 517 Martin Luther King Jr. Bvld., the spot of a former Taco Ranch, also owned by the founders of P. Terry’s.