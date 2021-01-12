OVERWHELMED: Austin-Travis County ICUs will run out space in 2 days, APH reports

Part of the alternate care site set up at the Austin Convention Center in case hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. (KXAN photo/Alex Caprariello)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hospitals in Austin-Travis County are near a breaking point.

Austin City Council member Greg Casar reported on Tuesday that projections from Austin Public Health show a grim immediate future for the area — with models showing ICU capacity will be overwhelmed in two days.

Live update happening now on #COVID in ATX from @AusPublicHealth. Details in thread below 👇



🚨Current projections show we will overwhelm our ICU capacity in 2 days.🚨



We need to come together as a community to save lives everyone! Live updates below. pic.twitter.com/n98QAS9nyV — Gregorio Casar (@GregCasar) January 12, 2021

Casar explained that while positivity rates in the area are down, the good news ends there.

“Our community has administered a big increase in the number of tests, because more people are getting sick,” Casar said. “So the percent positive has dipped some, but the overall number of sick is rising.”

In Austin-Travis County, he says, there’s currently an average of 87 hospitalizations per day — and charts show that number has yet to peak.

Austin Public Health reports there’s a decrease in growth in cases — which means people who are sick are staying away from others. But, Casar says, that doesn’t mean there’s a decrease in number of cases.

Meanwhile, nursing homes and long-term care facilities are continuing to be battered by COVID-19, with 232 out of the area’s 573 deaths coming from these sites, according to Casar.

“This is tragic, and it’s why our vaccination strategy is heavily targeting nursing homes early on,” Casar said.

More vaccines

According to Casar, APH has just received a shipment of 12,000 vaccines — its biggest shipment yet — and that registration will open on Wednesday.

While the scope of who will be able to receive the vaccines was recently opened up, APH reports that focus will still be on those at highest risk, including the elderly, the uninsured, and those remaining from the 1A groups.

Vaccines will be available at four locations by appointment. Registration will be done online or by phone if residents don’t have internet access.

“We’ll build on this shipment and [are] working with the state to move toward 2,000-10,000 vaccinations a day through us and our partners,” Casar said. “Remember, currently vast majority of vaccines are going to private health providers. Those with a doctor/insurance should prioritize private appointments.”

Inequalities

Casar explained that while COVID-19 impacts everyone, its impact — as is well-documented — has been disproportionately devastating for communities of color.

“Latino communities like those in D4 have been devastated — recent improvements are being lost,” he said. “Lately, Black Austinites have seen worsening levels of disproportionate impact in a big way.”

A contributing factor for this is likely that while vaccination clinics in Austin-Travis County have sprouted up, the areas with the most amount of cases have the fewest vaccination clinics.

“Private providers tend to be in higher income areas,” Casar explained.

Despite this, APH has laid out its intentions for vaccines to be distributed equitably, saying it’s prioritizing populations of color, those living in poverty, those without transportation access, and those in areas where disease transmission is highest.

Casar also explained that the new shipment of 12,000 vaccines will not be enough to address these inequities, because at least 200,000 people in the area are uninsured.