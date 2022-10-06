AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Office of Police Oversight, or OPO, released a list of 17 policy and process changes Thursday it recommends the Austin Police Department apply to its body-worn and dashboard camera practices.

“OPO looks forward to working with APD and City leadership to act on these recommendations and continue the important work of revising the General Orders to incorporate community input, increase transparency, and enhance accountability,” OPO stated in its report.

Earlier this year, the OPO released a report on current APD policies, saying its “research revealed that APD’s policies related to body warn cameras and dashboard cams do not align with national best practice.”

The report released today is the third and final phase of the OPO’s three-part initiative to reimagine APD’s policies on the use of body and dashboard cameras.

In the January report, OPO said the current APD policies on the matter permitted officers to turn off their cameras for “administration reasons,” but these reasons were not clearly defined in the guidebook. In order to make this process more transparent, OPO directed APD to clarify when an officer is permitted to turn off one of their cameras.

OPO also found that APD’s guidelines do not require an officer to disclose whether they used a body cam during an incident, nor does it direct an officer to document why they opted not to record in an encounter when they should have. The recommendation suggests the police further clarify when — and when not — to wear a body camera. It also recommended “that potential violations of the body-worn camera and dashboard camera policies be investigated.”

KXAN asked what disciplinary action might be taken if an officer violates one of these rules, and OPO said this would be up to APD to decide. We have reached out to APD about this.

There were also recommendations on developing instructions on how to inform a community member when they’re being recorded; incorporating community feedback into policy development, especially in communities that are disproportionately policed; and being more transparent about policies and policy changes.

OPO said in an email to KXAN that it submitted the final recommendations to the City Manager, City Council and APD.

“APD is responsible for working with the City Manager’s Office to review and act on these final recommendations,” Christina Tangredi, the Public Information Specialist for OPO, said.

A full list of the 17 recommendations can be found at the end of this story.

Following months of protesters calling for police reform in 2020, the Austin City Council passed a series of resolutions to reimagine the Austin Police Department. One of those resolutions asked the OPO to rewrite the APD policy manual.

The scope of the policy rewrites includes body and dash cameras, search and seizure, mental health response, discipline bias, language and courtesy.

OPO said the next policy rewrite will be announced in the coming months, but did not answer what area it will tackle.

It said community members can stay up-to-date by following OPO on Facebook and Twitter or signing up for its email newsletter.

“The City Manager’s Office welcomes the OPO’s report and recommendations and will review them thoroughly with the Police Chief before determining next steps,” APD said in a statement.