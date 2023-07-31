AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire damaged a vacant home in south Austin overnight Sunday into early Monday morning.

First responders started getting calls about the fire around 2:53 a.m. from neighbors who were woken up by it. The home is in the 6800 block of Lunar Drive, which is off of W. William Cannon Drive between South 1st Street and Congress Avenue.

Austin Fire Department crews arrived and found the home was vacant and there was heavy fire through the roof.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within about 20 minutes, according to AFD.

Fire damages home on Lunar Drive in south Austin 7/31/2023 (Photo: Austin Fire Department)

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no injuries were reported. AFD said the cause is not believed to be connected to the hot, dry weather.