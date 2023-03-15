AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department says no one was hurt early Wednesday morning during a fire at a apartment complex in east-central Austin.

According to AFD, the call came in at 2:19 a.m. for the fire at building 4 of the Mueller City View Apartments on Relini Street between Interstate 35 and Cameron Road.

The fire was on the outside of the building and spread to the attic and one interior unit, AFD said.

AFD did not have any information if anyone was displaced by the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

AFD says crews brought the fire under control around 2:37 a.m., 18 minutes after the call came in.