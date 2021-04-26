Over 6,600 solar panels added to Austin airport parking garage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 6,600 solar panels on the Blue parking garage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport are now producing renewable energy.

Austin Energy says the panels are providing 1.5 megawatts of power to its Community Solar Program, which enables customers who rent or have too much shade to install solar panels to participate in the renewable energy offering. The project also creates .3 megawatts of renewable energy for future airport construction projects and the airport’s administration building.

With this addition, the Community Solar Program’s capacity has increased to 4.285 megawatts, allowing it to provide local, renewable energy to up to 500 homes.

The 6,642 solar panels span across the size of two football fields on the top floor of the airport’s Blue Garage, making it the largest on-site renewable energy installation on the airport’s campus. Additionally, the panels provide shaded parking on the top level for Blue Garage users.



“Austin Energy is excited to partner with the airport on our largest of over 10,000 customer-sited solar projects to date,” Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent said in a release. “This partnership helps move the entire City of Austin closer to its sustainability goals and serves as a billboard to AUS passengers that our city is committed to renewable energy.”