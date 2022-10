AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some people in west Austin woke up without power Monday morning.

According to the Austin Energy outage map, 6,073 customers were without power at some point Monday morning, with most of them concentrated in the 78733 and 78746 ZIP codes along Bee Caves Road and Lake Austin.

As of 7:06 a.m., all power had been restored to those customers, according to the map.