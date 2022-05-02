AUSTIN (KXAN) — To celebrate Austin Small Business Week, the city’s economic development department is offering more than 20 cost-free, virtual trainings and coaching opportunities to small business owners.
Topics range from “How to be a Green Business Leader” to “Making a Living as a Working Artist” to “What to Know Before You Buy or Lease.”
Austin Small Business Week runs May 2-6. The city said more than 80% of businesses in Austin are small businesses, according to Census data.
Virtual training schedule
Here are the remaining training and coaching sessions this week. Online registration is required.
Tuesday, May 3
- Small Business Financing Workshop: 9 p.m.
- The Procurement Technical Assistance Center for The University of Texas at San Antonio hosts the City of Austin Certification (SMBR) for Certification 101: 1 p.m.
- Virtual Business Coaching Hour (Financing): 1 p.m.
- Small Business Funding Panel: 1 p.m.
- Health Insurance for the Small Business: 2 p.m.
- How to be a Green Business Leader: 2 p.m.
- What to Know Before You Buy or Lease: 2 p.m.
- Exploring Entrepreneurship: e-Commerce: 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 4
- BizAid Business Orientation: 9 a.m.
- Small Business Administration (SBA) Access to Capital Workshop: 10 a.m.
- BizOpen: Commercial Property Requirements: 11 a.m.
- Crowdfunding – Business Training for Creatives: 11:30 a.m.
- Small and Minority Business Resource (SMBR) Pre-Certification Workshop: 1 p.m.
- Lawyer Referral Service of Center Texas Legal Clinic: times vary
Thursday, May 5
- Making a Living as a Working Artist Panel: 11:30 a.m.
- Austin Community College Fashion Incubator ACC Talks Fashion Business: noon
- Virtual Business Coaching Hour (Creatives): 1 p.m.
Friday, May 6
- Small Business Industry Reports and How to Use them: 9 a.m.
- Austin Cooperatives Experts Panel Discussion: 11:30 a.m.
- The Art of Goal Setting: noon
- Virtual Business Coaching Hour (Non-profits and Cooperatives): 1 p.m.