AUSTIN (KXAN) — To celebrate Austin Small Business Week, the city’s economic development department is offering more than 20 cost-free, virtual trainings and coaching opportunities to small business owners.

Topics range from “How to be a Green Business Leader” to “Making a Living as a Working Artist” to “What to Know Before You Buy or Lease.”

Austin Small Business Week runs May 2-6. The city said more than 80% of businesses in Austin are small businesses, according to Census data.

Virtual training schedule

Here are the remaining training and coaching sessions this week. Online registration is required.

Tuesday, May 3

Wednesday, May 4

Thursday, May 5

Friday, May 6